Canadian authorities seize nearly 280 pounds of cocaine at Ambassador Bridge

Two men were arrested by Canadian authorities after nearly 280 pounds of cocaine was found on a commercial truck making the border crossing at the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.

The seizure happened on Sept. 11, the Canada Border Services Agency said in a news release issued Monday on the circumstances.

Border officials used the assistance of a detection dog for a secondary inspection on the commercial truck arriving from the United States and found 127 kilograms of suspected cocaine. That works out to just under 280 pounds.

Canadian authorities seized nearly 280 pounds of cocaine found on a commercial truck making the border crossing on Sept. 11, 2026, at the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor. Canada Border Services Agency

The Canada Border Services Agency then took two Ontario men, ages 61 and 41, into custody.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police has since charged them with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. The matter is currently before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor. The charges are subject to validation by the court, the border agency said.

"The seizure of this significant quantity of cocaine at the Ambassador Bridge demonstrates our government's action to protect Canadians from the threat of cross-border organized crime and illicit drugs. I commend the Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for their work to protect Canadians and strengthen public safety," Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, said.

So far this year, CBSA's Southern Ontario Region, whose jurisdiction includes the Ambassador Bridge, has seized 1.67 metric tonnes of cocaine, which works out to about 3,680 pounds.