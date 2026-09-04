California man scams Michigan senior out of $270K pension, police say

Hazel Park police say a 30-year-old California man scammed a 70-year-old Hazel Park woman out of over $270,000.

According to police, the victim received an email from the "Federal Trade Commission" telling her there was a warrant for her arrest and to call the agent in charge, who, in turn, told her that he had a drug trafficking and money laundering warrant for her arrest.

The victim was told to pay money to have the warrant cleared and asked not to call local police because they would arrest her, before she was directed to purchase gold and give it to the suspect, police say. A few days later, the victim was told to pay more money to clear the warrant, authorities say.

According to local police, the woman cashed out her and her deceased husband's pension accounts and paid over $270,000 before contacting the police several days later and learning she was scammed.

Investigators gathered video footage, obtained search warrants and used Flock resources to identify the 30-year-old suspect from Sacramento, California, who was located and extradited from California, according to authorities.

The information was presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, which authorized a two-count felony warrant for false pretenses, police say.

The suspect was arraigned in Hazel Park District Court on Sept. 2, and a $300,000 bond was set, with a GPS tether if he is released, authorities say.