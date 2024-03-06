Butane canisters from Clinton Township industrial fire must be turned over to bomb squad, officials say

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Clinton Township declared a local state of emergency on Tuesday following the massive industrial fire that left one person dead. They did so with the hopes of being reimbursed for damages from the fire.

While the fire is now out, there are still public safety concerns. Officials are warning the public to be aware of undamaged butane canisters that could explode.

Officials said the warehouse, owned by Select Distributors, a vaping materials supplier, illegally held hundreds, if not thousands, of 10-15 pound canisters.

"They were not permitted to have them in this building. They were illegally in that building," said Clinton Township Mayor Robert Cannon.

The building was last inspected in 2022.

READ: Nearby businesses rocked by Clinton Township explosion

"Since then, we've had one complaint on the property, and that had nothing to do with anything internal. It was for the storage of duck boats out in front of the business, which was in violation of their site planning usage," said Barry Miller with the building department.

Most of the butane canisters exploded in the fire, but some remain undamaged, pressurized, and capable of exploding.

Public works have been clearing debris from every yard and sidewalk in a two-mile radius of the blast. They have found 25 undamaged canisters and have turned them over to the Michigan State bomb squad.

Cannon said people have been collecting the canisters like souvenirs.

"Please don't put yourself, your family, and your friends in jeopardy because those are dangerous," said Cannon. "Anybody who saw anything at all from last night knows what could possibly happen to them. If you go, take a look at some of the buildings where they are embedded in the building or in the roofs of buildings in the area. You don't want those in your car, or in your home, or near any family members. Please don't do it."

Marie Ainsworth was one of the many residents who collected debris from the explosion. Before she knew about the dangers, she had picked up a butane canister with plans to show it to her coworkers.

"And I did," she said. "Until I got the phone call and all the notification. 'That can explode.' I said, 'Oh, I think I better leave.'"

She then wanted to turn it over to officials and drove it over to the scene of the fire very carefully.

"Serious, it was 'I'm not taking this road cause it's too bumpy.' Easy on them breaks."

Crews at the site, however, are not accepting canisters. Anyone with one must call the city and turn it over to the bomb squad.

The Clinton Township Fire Chief said the investigation into the fire will take time – and they are grateful for the support they've received.

"I'm exceptionally proud of our people, the people that came in to help from the other communities. So it's chaos, but it was controlled chaos," said Chief Tim Duncan.

Police said the owners of the facility are being cooperative. They and the employees who were there at the time of the fire are being questioned.