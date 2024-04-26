Businesses booms for many in Detroit on Day 1 of NFL Draft

(CBS DETROIT) - Downtown Detroit is booming with NFL fans, thanks to Day 1 of the draft. The influx is also a boost for area businesses.

"There was a lot of extra ordering on the beer liquor, wine, the claws, anything that's consumable by all guests we definitely added to our order," Rita Cazares, daytime manager at McShane's Irish Pub.

There's a lot of consumption happening in downtown Detroit, from food to the overall culture and vibe of the city.

With Detroit welcoming over 100,000 NFL fans, you can bet the city is seeing a lot. It's causing the businesses to be well-prepped in their accommodations.

"A lot of earlier mornings, especially this week as the draft preparations have been going on. We try to get here early so we can beat the traffic," said Kenny Valentino, owner of District 78.

For Valentino, his business is right near all the hustle and bustle downtown. His restaurant was rented Wednesday for a private event ahead of the draft. He says even some draft prospects and their families attended.

"We had an RSVP of over 600 people. The line was stretched down the street," he said. "Jalen Rose was able to stop by."

Over in Corktown, a few miles away from downtown, the crowds were still in effect! At McShane's Irish Pub - parking was so scarce that the business had to create a backup plan.

"We did have to carpool. We had to park a little ways away just to give space for the guests coming into town," said Cazares.

Once the dust settles next week, businesses say it's their time to get thoughts from their staff on the big rush.

"You def. got to evaluate the situation…see what we did better? There will be pros and cons of anything at this capacity for sure," Cazares said.

Fans from far and wide will make the motor city their home for the next several days. For the businesses we spoke with they all agree newbees should take in the city's grit and greatness.

"For a long time, Detroit was looked down on; what my hope is as we host more events like the NFL Draft, people will see the heart Detroit has and the resurgence we are having in the city."