Brighton student suspended for school shooting threat

By Olivia Esparza

/ CBS Detroit

BRIGHTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old student in Brighton has been suspended from school after he allegedly texted a classmate a school shooting threat. 

Police say the text was sent at about 3:08 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14, to a student at Livingston Christian School. The text stated, "Tomorrow I'm going to bring a gun to school and kill you, don't come to school tomorrow." 

The student who received the threat reported it to the assistant principal, who then contacted Livingston County Central Dispatch. 

A trooper investigated the threat and identified the 16-year-old boy who had sent the text. Police say he admitted to making the threat.

Police determined the teen didn't have access to firearms to carry out this threat, but the school decided to close on Thursday.

In addition to this, there are extra police patrols in the area. 

The student was suspended from the school until further notice and has been released to his parents.

The investigation will be forwarded to the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office for review of charges. 

