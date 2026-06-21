Brighton man completes bike ride across Michigan for charity

A Brighton, Michigan, man bicycling his way across the state to raise awareness about Alzheimer's wrapped up his weeklong ride on Sunday.

On June 13, Phil Schiller embarked on the journey to ride across Michigan's lower peninsula, starting at Detroit's Belle Isle.

Phil Schiller

"1,350 miles, nine days, 148 a day," said Schiller.

He says the ride was to raise awareness and money for suicide prevention and Alzheimer's. His mother-in-law is battling Alzheimer's disease.

"At first it was like, hey, let's do a long bike ride, but then we were like, hey, let's attach it to charity. Pedaling a bike is easy when you're riding for causes like that," Schiller stated.

Phil Schiller

The nine-day trek was not easy, but Schiller tells CBS News Detroit that his fellow riders and support system at home are what motivated him to keep going.

"Yeah, some of the days were really long. There were a lot of doubts. We had some headwind days, we saw some rain. Only thing we didn't see was snow," said Schiller.

A man pedaling with purpose, crossing the finish line on Sunday back at Belle Isle where the weeklong adventure began.

"Oh my gosh, I am so proud of him. He mentioned it kind of as a bucket list item before he turns 40, which is still a year away," said his wife, Elizabeth Schiller.

Phil Schiller

As for what's next, Schiller says some rest and relaxation.

"I think I'll take a couple days off the bike. Eat a lot of ice cream," Schiller stated.

He says his goal was to raise approximately $5,000 for charity, which he achieved.

If you'd like to show support and donate to one of the causes, click here.