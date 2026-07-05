Police investigating break-in at Redford Township home deemed an "imminent danger" to the public

Rescue efforts for over a dozen cats in a Redford, Michigan, home found with animal hoarding will now take even longer after police say people broke into the residence on Saturday night.

Investigators are working quickly to find the people involved, for fear of what the cats, and now the humans, may be infected with.

"I can't see why someone would willingly enter that home," said nearby resident Ryan Barr.

It's a home the Wayne County Health Department deemed an "imminent danger" to the public.

In late June, police found over 20 cats inside and took the homeowner to the hospital.

Now, authorities are expanding the investigation after they say multiple people illegally went into the home and stole five traps, which they believe had cats inside.

"Ya, I believe that would be a great way to contract some sort of illness for sure. Plus, if any of the cats had gotten out, that would be really bad for the other stray populations," said Barr.

Police said the suspects have now been exposed to several potential airborne concerns like E. coli, salmonella, hookworm and ringworm, along with cat scratch fever if they were to be bitten or scratched by one of the cats.

Redford Township Animal Control goes in for periods of time daily, in proper gear, to retrieve any cats.

If you know anything or anyone who broke into the home, call police.