Brad Keselowski set to exit RFK Racing after 2026 season, seek other opportunities

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing and co-owner/driver Brad Keselowski said Tuesday that he will leave the team after the season.

Keselowski joined Roush Fenway Racing as a co-owner in 2021 and began driving for the rebranded team the following season. Keselowski, the 2012 Cup Series champion, is in his 17th full season of racing at NASCAR's top level. He spent the bulk of his career at Team Penske.

"The impact Brad has made on our organization has been felt by everyone associated with RFK Racing; he's undoubtedly been a terrific representative of our collective efforts both on and off the track," said Chip Bowers, president of RFK Racing. "Brad has been clear about his desire to continue competing for years to come, and we respect and support him in pursuing the path that best allows him to achieve those goals."

Daniel Suarez (7) and Brad Keselowski (6) head down the front straightaway during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Kansas City, Kan., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) Colin E. Braley

RFK Racing said the team and Keselowski "intend to collaboratively and mutually work through the appropriate next steps regarding his existing ownership." The team plans to field three cars next season.

Keselowski drove the No. 2 Ford for Penske before driving the No. 6 Ford Mustang with RFK. When he joined the team, he explained RFK wanted the number to honor Mark Martin, the Hall of Fame driver whom Roush built his NASCAR team around.

Over 19 seasons, Keselowski has 36 wins over 623 races in the Cup Series, the last one coming in 2024. Marquee wins include the Coca-Cola 600, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500, and his six Cup wins at Talladega Superspeedway are tied with Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr. for second most all time.