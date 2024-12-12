Dashcam video shows box truck crashing into first responder vehicles on side of road in Southwest Michigan

Box truck crashes into first responder vehicles on side of road in Southwest Michigan

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a box truck slammed into multiple first responder vehicles Thursday morning, nearly missing first responders in Kalamazoo County.

The crash happened on eastbound Interstate 94 near Sprinkle Road.

According to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Comstock Fire personnel were responding to a rollover crash when the box truck crashed into three Comstock Fire vehicles and a sheriff's office cruiser.

Dash cam footage captured the incident, showing first responders running down a ditch to avoid the crash.

Officials say none of the first responders were injured. The driver of the box truck was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The sheriff's office says a winter storm Thursday morning caused "hazardous driving conditions across Kalamazoo County, resulting in multiple vehicle accidents and slide-offs, especially on our highways."

"KCSO would like to remind everyone to slow down during inclement weather and move over for emergency vehicles," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.