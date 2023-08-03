Boil water advisory lifted for 5 Macomb County communities

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A boil water advisory for five Macomb County communities has been lifted.

Boil water advisories for Chesterfield Township, Lennox Township, Macomb Township, New Haven and Rochester (Rochester east) are lifted following a second round of water quality sampling that returned clear.

Just after 6 a.m. on Aug. 1, the GLWA) crews found a leak on a 36-inch water transmission main on 24 Mile Road near North Avenue.

"All testing has confirmed that the water is safe to consume and cook with and meets all Safe Drinking Water Act regulations," said Suzanne R. Coffey, Chief Executive Office for GLWA. "I want to thank the residents of the five impacted communities, as well as our member partners, for their patience throughout this challenging situation and as we worked to fulfill our obligation to protect the public's health."

The GLWA has created checklists that residents and businesses should follow now that the advisory has been lifted.

Work on repairing the water main break continues.