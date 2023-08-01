Several Metro Detroit communities under boil water advisory after water main break

Several Metro Detroit communities under boil water advisory after water main break

(CBS DETROIT) - The Great Lakes Water Authority issued a boil water advisory for five Metro Detroit communities Tuesday morning after a water main break.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Great Lakes Water Authority has issued a boil water advisory for Chesterfield Township, Lennox Township, Macomb Township, New Haven and Rochester. Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA)

Just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, GLWA crews found a leak on a 36-inch water transmission main on 24 Mile Road near North Avenue.

The advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution. Under the advisory, residents should bring all water to a boil for at least one minute and then let it cool before using it.

Residents should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until notified otherwise.

This boil water advisory was issued because a significant drop in pressure can cause bacterial contamination in water systems.

GLWA Water Quality will notify residents in these communities when the advisory is lifted.

For additional information, contact the GLWA Water Quality at 313-926-8102, 313-926-8128 or waterquality@glwater.org. For more general information on boil water advisories, visit here.