Five Metro Detroit communities remain under boil water advisory

Water distribution available following water main break in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A boil water advisory remains in place for five Macomb County communities.

Just after 6 a.m. on Aug. 1, Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) crews found a leak on a 36-inch water transmission main on 24 Mile Road near North Avenue.

GLWA issued boil water advisories for Chesterfield Township, Lennox Township, Macomb Township, New Haven and Rochester (Rochester east).

The GLWA says a first round of water quality sampling has returned clear. A second round of samples has been taken and is being tested. Second-round results are expected back in 24 hours. Residents will be informed by the GLWA when it is safe to drink the water again.

Residents should use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until notified otherwise.

This boil water advisory was issued because a significant pressure drop can cause bacterial contamination in water systems.

For more information, contact the GLWA Water Quality at 313-926-8102, 313-926-8128, or waterquality@glwater.org.