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Body recovered from retention pond in Ann Arbor, police say

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington

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A body was recovered Friday morning from a retention pond in Ann Arbor, Michigan, local police said. 

There was no immediate information about the person's identity or age, the Ann Arbor Police Department said. Officers were called to the area along South Knightsbridge Circle about 8:30 a.m. and remained on scene at 10:10 a.m. 

This area is on the north side of Ann Arbor, south of U.S. 23. 

Police said they will provide additional details at a later time. 

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