Body recovered from retention pond in Ann Arbor, police say

A body was recovered Friday morning from a retention pond in Ann Arbor, Michigan, local police said.

There was no immediate information about the person's identity or age, the Ann Arbor Police Department said. Officers were called to the area along South Knightsbridge Circle about 8:30 a.m. and remained on scene at 10:10 a.m.

This area is on the north side of Ann Arbor, south of U.S. 23.

Police said they will provide additional details at a later time.