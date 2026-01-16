Watch CBS News
Body recovered from Detroit River identified as missing Wyandotte resident

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

No foul play is suspected in the case of a body found Thursday in the Detroit River, the Grosse Ile (Michigan) Police Department said. 

The person has been identified as someone who was reported missing earlier in the day from an adult foster care facility in Wyandotte, police said. 

Authorities were notified with a phone call about 1:16 p.m. Thursday that a passerby saw what may be a body in the water in Wyandotte. The Grosse Ile Police Department sent  drone to assist in the search, and the remains were found at 2:12 p.m. just north of the Grosse Ile Toll Bridge. 

Grosse Ile Fire Department's marine crew recovered the body from the water, and the deceased was transferred to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office. 

Other agencies involved with the response and recovery include Wyandotte Police Department, Trenton Police Department, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Coast Guard. 

The Wyandotte Police Department will continue the investigation, but Grosse Ile officers said "no foul play is currently suspected." 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

