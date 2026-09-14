Police seeking help in identifying body recovered from Detroit River

The Grosse Ile Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a body that was recovered from the Detroit River last week.

According to police, the body was found on Sept. 8.

The individual is described as a white man, approximately 50 years old, 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighing about 150 pounds. The man is described as having short dark/graying hair.

Grosse Ile Police Department

Police say he has multiple tattoos on his body, including a crucifix across the man's back, a cross surrounded by the words "Italian Bad Boy" on the right shoulder, and an Italian flag on his left shoulder and praying hands with the words "famiglia" on the upper right chest.

Police are seeking information on the man's identity as well as information surrounding his death. Anyone with information can contact Deputy Chief Kevin Counts at 734-676-7100.