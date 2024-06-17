Watch CBS News
Teen's body recovered from water at Camp Dearborn, sheriff's office says

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton, Kelly Vaughen

MILFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities recovered the body of a missing 17-year-old from the water at Camp Dearborn on Monday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office and Milford emergency personnel were searching for the team in the water. The campground is closed to the public until further notice.

The city of Dearborn owns Camp Dearborn, which is located in Milford. The city faced a lawsuit in 2023 after a 10-year-old boy died at the campground. The child died in 2022 after jumping off a water playscape in Phillip Lake.

The boy's family claimed the city did not have proper emergency responders or lifeguards at the scene and that the manufacturer of the playscape was also at fault because the design caused the child's death.

The city settled the lawsuit last year.

