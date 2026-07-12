Individual found dead in Lake Erie, Monroe County Sheriff's Office says; investigation underway

An investigation is underway after an individual was found dead in Lake Erie off the coast of Berlin Township, Michigan, on Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

A boater in the Pointe Mouillee State Game Area called 911 around 8:30 p.m. after seeing what appeared to be a body, later identified as the individual, floating in the water.

The law enforcement agency said the individual was recovered from the water by members of the agency's marine division and dive team. They've been taken to the Lucas County Coroner's Office in Ohio for an autopsy and to be identified.

Monroe County investigators said police in Brownstown Township received a report on July 3 of a missing 30-year-old kayaker in the vicinity of Celeron Island, which is north of the Pointe Mouillee State Game Area. The kayaker, identified as Jesus Sanchez, disappeared after a severe storm moved through the area where they were paddling, according to the sheriff's office.

As of Sunday, it's unknown whether the individual found dead is that of Sanchez.

Anyone with information about Saturday's incident is asked to call the Monroe County Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530