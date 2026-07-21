Bloomfield Township police search for 8 people caught on camera stealing 113 items from Dick's Sporting Goods

The Bloomfield Township Police Department is investigating after eight people were caught on camera stealing dozens of clothing items from the shelves at a Dick's Sporting Goods.

Police say that on July 19, 2026, the three females and five males entered the store in the 2100 block of S. Telegraph at about 5:15 p.m. Police say individuals whose identities are currently unknown stole 113 items valued at $10,800.

Bloomfield Township police released footage of the retail theft, asking for the public's help in identifying the group.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lower at JLower@bloomfieldtwpmi.gov.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.