Bloomfield Township home invasion suspect arrested, charged second time

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office reissued charges against a 34-year-old man, more than two years after he allegedly broke into a woman's home in Bloomfield Township, Michigan.

According to the Bloomfield Township Police Department, Gregory Benson was first arrested in December 2024 after police say he broke into a home in the 3800 block of Carriage Street on June 18, 2024.

Authorities say a woman returned to the home and spotted the suspect inside, carrying items. Police say Benson allegedly pushed the woman while attempting to flee. A witness reported seeing Benson leaving in a Ford Fusion.

One of the responding officers saw the suspect vehicle and began following it in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop near Telegraph and Quarton roads; however, Benson took off, prompting a police chase that was terminated near Telegraph and 12 Mile roads, according to police.

Bloomfield Township released dashcam footage of the police chase.

Police identified Benson as the suspect through an investigation, and the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office filed home invasion and fleeing and eluding charges on Oct. 1, 2024. Benson was arrested two months later, but the case was dismissed on June 1, 2026, due to a forensic witness's medical leave of absence, police say.

Prosecutors reissued the charges on Sept. 16, 2026, and Benson was arrested a second time on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Court records show he was arraigned on Wednesday and set on a $750,000 bond.

Benson is due back in court on Oct. 6, 2026, according to court records.