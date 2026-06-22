Bloomfield Township police see uptick in drunk driving, arrest 14 people in two weeks

In the last two weeks, more than a dozen people have been arrested for driving while intoxicated in Bloomfield Township, Michigan.

CBS News Detroit obtained video from one of those arrests on June 13. The video showed a car disregarding a stop sign and a patrol officer speeding up to pull the vehicle over.

Bloomfield Township Police Department

In the video, the officer asked the driver where she was coming from and how much she had to drink, to which the woman replied, "Not enough." The officer then asked the driver, who was coming from a pool party, to step out to complete a field sobriety test, where the woman admitted that she was under the influence.

"On a scale of 1 to 10, one being stone cold sober, 10 being the drunkest you've ever been in your life, what would you say you're at right now?" said the officer.

"You want me to answer that honestly?" the woman said.

"Honestly, yeah."

The woman replied, "I'm a two."

Bloomfield Township Police Department

A breathalyzer test follows. The officer said, " So, what you're going to do is wrap your lips around the straw."

The woman said, "Oh, I'm very lit." She was then arrested.

"What I'm going to need you to do for me is go around and put your hands behind your back," the officer said. The woman asked the officer if she was going to jail, to which he informed her that she was for operating under the influence.

Police say this incident is one of 14 drunk driving arrests in Bloomfield Township since June 8.

"Any time the weather heats up, any time there's a vacation or holiday, it's an increase in drunk driving on the road," said Bloomfield Township Community Relations Officer Heather Glowacz.

CBS Detroit

Glowacz tells CBS News Detroit that the uptick is a troubling trend the department is tracking.

"We've already increased patrols in the area just from the increased traffic issues, so they're not only stopping people that are recklessly driving, but people that are drunk," Glowacz said.

With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, the police department is once again urging drivers to be responsible when behind the wheel.

"It's a senseless crime that's completely preventable. There's no reason you should be out on the roadway operating anything but stone cold sober," said Glowacz.