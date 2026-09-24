Michigan bill would stop lawmakers from taking jobs that receive Utility Consumer Participation Board grants

A new bill will prohibit former lawmakers from immediately taking jobs at organizations that receive grants from the Utility Consumer Participation Board.

The Michigan House of Representatives passed House Bill 6282 on Wednesday, led by Republican state Rep. Parker Fairbairn (Harbor Springs). The bill would stop legislators from accepting employment with an organization that receives grants from the utility board for at least two years after leaving their legislative office.

Fairbairn said Wednesday that Michigan families are paying some of the highest utility bills they've ever seen, while environmental activist groups are cashing in on grants funded by money Michigan families pay through their utility bills.

"Legislators should not be directing money to groups one day, then taking a new job with that same grant recipients the next. This is a good-government bill to strengthen ethics laws and protect Michiganders from unnecessary increases in energy bills," said Fairbairn.

A former legislator who violates the two-year prohibition would be guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail, a fine of up to $1,000 or both.

The legislation passed with 88 yeas, 15 nays and seven not voting, and now proceeds to the Senate for further consideration.