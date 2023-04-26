Bike & Roll to School Day is May 3: Here's how to participate
(CBS DETROIT) - National Bike & Roll to School Day is May 3, and the city of Detroit's Greenway Coalition is inviting students and parents to walk and bike to school that day.
The coalition says seven schools signed up to participate.
A registered school with the most bike riders will win 100 tickets to a Detroit Tigers game.
Click here for more information and to register.
