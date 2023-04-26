Watch CBS News
Local News

Bike & Roll to School Day is May 3: Here's how to participate

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 26, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for April 26, 2023 02:39

(CBS DETROIT) - National Bike & Roll to School Day is May 3, and the city of Detroit's Greenway Coalition is inviting students and parents to walk and bike to school that day.

The coalition says seven schools signed up to participate. 

A registered school with the most bike riders will win 100 tickets to a Detroit Tigers game.

Click here for more information and to register.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 7:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.