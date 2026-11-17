Detroit rapper and philanthropist Big Sean was honored Tuesday by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit, receiving recognition as part of the organization's Alumni Hall of Fame celebration.

The recognition came during the nonprofit's annual Friendship Breakfast, where community leaders, supporters and alumni gathered to celebrate youth achievement and raise money for programs across Metro Detroit.

Overcome with emotion during the event, Big Sean paused while speaking to attendees.

"I'm sorry, I'm breaking down," he said to applause from the crowd.

Big Sean said hearing from young people whose lives have been impacted by the organization made the moment especially meaningful.

"That's the reason I do what I do and pour back into the youth, whether the cameras is on or off, it's just because of how much I believe in it," Big Sean said. "So it was just nice to see the actual payoff. I never really seen it like that, and it really brought me to an emotional place."

Leaders with the Boys & Girls Clubs say Big Sean's impact extends far beyond his music career. Through investments including the creation of Big Sean Studios, young people have gained access to hands-on opportunities in media production, filmmaking and content creation.

"I'm grateful to be here, and I'm going to keep continuing to contribute. I'm going to keep pouring into it," Big Sean said.

One of those success stories is 22-year-old Jeremiah Green, a former Boys & Girls Club member who now works as a production technician at Spark Lab Studios. Green said the organization helped him discover a passion that ultimately became a career.

"It's so important to have a space like this here, not just in our city or the state, but around the country, for youth to be able to play and have fun, but also find what makes them who they are. Like, I found my passion," Green said.

The Friendship Breakfast also highlighted the organization's effort to build the next generation of entertainers, filmmakers and content creators. According to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Detroit President and CEO Shawn Wilson, Big Sean's investment has already produced tangible results.

"Big Sean put the very first Big Sean Studio into our Dauch Club in 2018, and we have multiple young people who have really gone on to do fantastic things," Wilson said. "One young lady currently is on tour with Usher as a videographer in multimedia. She got her start in the Big Sean Studio."

Wilson said the artist's support helped the organization during a critical period in its history.

"His investment was early and very critical in us turning this organization around when we were in some pretty dark days," Wilson said. "What he gave this organization was more than dollars; it was more than time. He really gave this organization hope and a future."

For Green, Big Sean's influence extends beyond career opportunities. He said the artist's openness about mental health and dedication to Detroit's young people continue to inspire club members.

The annual Friendship Breakfast also serves as a fundraiser, raising money to support youth programs ranging from workforce development and career training to meal assistance and behavioral health services across Metro Detroit.