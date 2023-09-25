Biden, Trump to join UAW picket line in Michigan this week

(CBS DETROIT) - President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will be in Michigan this week and plans to join the picket lines alongside UAW members as they continue to strike against the Big Three.

Biden announced he would be in Michigan on Tuesday, Sept. 26, to stand in solidarity with union members.

Tuesday, I’ll go to Michigan to join the picket line and stand in solidarity with the men and women of UAW as they fight for a fair share of the value they helped create.



It’s time for a win-win agreement that keeps American auto manufacturing thriving with well-paid UAW jobs. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 22, 2023

This comes after UAW President Shawn Fain invited the president to join autoworkers on the picket lines during his announcement on Friday, where he announced the strike would expand to 38 General Motors and Stellantis facilities across 20 states.

Ford was not targeted in the strike expansion, as Fain said the UAW had made significant progress in negotiations with the automaker.

Former President Donald Trump will also visit autoworkers in Detroit this week on Wednesday, Sept. 27, instead of attending the second Republican presidential primary debate.

Trump criticized Biden's announcement about joining UAW members, saying he only decided to visit the autoworkers after the former president announced he would be in Detroit.

"Crooked Joe Biden had no intention of going to visit the United Autoworkers, until I announced that I would be heading to Michigan to be with them," Trump said in a social media post. "If the UAW 'leadership' doesn't ENDORSE me, and if I don't win the Election, the Autoworkers are 'toast'..."

For more on the latest UAW news, visit here.