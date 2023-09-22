UAW strike expands to 38 facilities across 20 states. Here's what to know about the strike locations

Shawn Fain: All General Motors, Stellantis parts distribution workers to strike at noon

(CBS DETROIT) - UAW President Shawn Fain called on autoworkers to strike at 38 General Motors and Stellantis parts distribution plants across 20 states Friday.

Thousands of autoworkers are on strike nationwide as of noon EST on Friday, Sept. 22.

This comes after Fain said that Ford had made significant progress in negotiations with the UAW, but General Motors and Stellantis had yet to.

CBS Detroit

"Ford is showing they are serious about reaching a deal at Ford and GM, it's a different story," said Fain.

About 3,475 employees were called to strike across 18 General Motors facilities, and about 2,150 were called across 20 Stellantis facilities.

Plants called that were called to strike today include the following:

General Motors

Pontiac Redistribution, Pontiac, Mich.

Willow Run Redistribution, Belleville, Mich.

Ypsilanti Processing Center, Ypsilanti, Mich.

Davidson Road Processing Center, Burton, Mich.

Flint Processing Center, Swartz Creek, Mich.

Lansing Redistribution, Lansing, Mich.

Cincinnati Parts Distribution Westchester, Ohio

Denver Parts Distribution Aurora, Colo.

Hudson Parts Distribution Hudson, Wis.

Chicago Parts Distribution Bolingbrook, Ill

Reno Parts Distribution Center, Reno, Nev.

Rancho Cucamonga Parts, Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.

Fort Worth Parts Distribution, Roanoke, Texas

Martinsburg Parts Distribution, Martinsburg, W. Va.

Jackson Parts Distribution, Brandon, Miss.

Charlotte Parts Distribution, Charlotte, N.C.

Memphis AC Delco Parts Distribution, Memphis, Tenn.

Philadelphia Parts Distribution, Lang Horne, Pa.

Stellantis Distribution Centers

Marysville, Marysville, Mich.

Center Line Packing, Center Line, Mich.

Center Line Warehouse, Center Line, Mich.

Sherwood, Warren, Mich.

Warren Parts, Warren, Warren, Mich.

Quality Engineering Center, Auburn Hills, Mich.

Romulus, Romulus, Mich.

Cleveland, Streetsboro, Ohio

Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wis.

Minneapolis, Plymouth, Minn.

Denver, Commerce City, Colo.

Chicago, Naperville, Ill.

Los Angeles, Ontario, Calif.

Portland, Beaverton, Ore.

Atlanta, Morrow, Ga.

Winchester, Winchester, Va.

Orlando, Orlando, Fla.

Dallas, Carrollton, Texas

New York, Tappan, N.Y.

Boston, Mansfield, Mass.

