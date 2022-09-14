WATCH: Biden speaks at Detroit Auto Show

Watch CBS News
Biden speaks at Detroit Auto Show

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - President Joe Biden made a visit in Detroit on Wednesday for the auto show to discuss the future of electric vehicles.

Officials confirmed last week that Biden would visit Detroit on the first day of the auto show, which will run through Sept. 25. 

White House officials say the president will announce the approval of the first $900 million for electric vehicle chargers across the country.

The money is part of the bipartisan infrastructure law and will help build chargers across 53,000 miles of the nations' highway system. 

