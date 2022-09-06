Watch CBS News
Biden to visit Detroit Auto Show next week, White House confirms

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - President Joe Biden is coming to Michigan on Sept. 14 for the Detroit Auto Show.

In a statement Tuesday, White House officials say Biden will attend the annual event "to highlight the electric vehicle manufacturing boom in America" as a result of his economic plan.

Biden said he planned to attend the auto show last week, MLive reports.

It will be the first time he attends the auto show as a sitting president after former President Barack Obama attended back in 2016. 

After it was closed due to the pandemic, the auto show returns to Huntington Place (formerly TCF Center) and will be open to the public from Sept. 17-25, with a Charity Preview on Sept. 16 and Media and Tech days on Sept. 14 and 15.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 2:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

