Detroit Police seeking information after bicyclist struck with a car, then baseball bat

The Detroit Police Department is seeking tips from the public regarding an assault with a car and baseball bat last fall.

The incident happened about 12:30 p.m. Nov. 29, when two males exchanged words while outside of a gas station. The victim, age 45, left the location on his bicycle and was followed by two people in a sedan to the 8000 block of Prest Street.

Detroit Police Department provided this image of a suspect's vehicle in a November 2024 assault. Detroit Police Department

The female who was driving struck the victim with the car, knocking him to the ground. The male, who was a passenger in the car, then got out of the vehicle and struck the victim with a bat.

The two suspects then fled off in the car.

The victim was treated and released at the scene.

Detroit Police ask that anyone with information on the suspects, vehicle or other details of what happened that day call the Detroit Police Department's 2nd Precinct at 313-596-5240, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.tv.

Image of suspect in November 2024 assault. Detroit Police Department