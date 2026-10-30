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East China Township man, 39, killed when bicycle collides with SUV in St. Clair County

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Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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A 39-year-old man from East China Township was killed when his bicycle collided with an SUV Thursday afternoon in St. Clair County, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said.

The bicycle rider died at the scene, deputies said.

The crash happened about 4 p.m. at the intersection of Fred W. Moore Highway and Mayer Road in Casco Township. It was reported in a 911 call to St. Clair County Central Dispatch.

The rider and the driver of a 2013 Cadillac SUV, a 26-year-old man from St. Clair, were both eastbound on Fred W. Moore Highway at the time. It's not clear how the bicycle and SUV collided.

The SUV driver was not hurt and stayed at the scene. Deputies said he is cooperating with officers.

Fred W. Moore Highway was closed for several hours during the on-site investigation and cleanup. Richmond Lenox EMS and the Richmond Fire Department assisted at the scene.

The sheriff's office is investigating the crash.

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