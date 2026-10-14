Bicycle rider fatally injured in collision with car in Canton, police say

A bicycle rider died as a result of his injuries after a collision involving the bike and a car in Canton, Michigan.

The Canton Police Department said the crash happened about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Ford Road and Southford Road.

A 26-year-old woman from Indiana was driving a gold Toyota Camry eastbound on Ford Road when she struck the bicycle operated by a 54-year-old man from Superior Township, police said. The bicycle rider was taken to a nearby hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

The crash remains under investigation by the Canton Police Department Accident Investigation Team.