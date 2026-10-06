Berlin Township man shoots, kills his dog, after animal attacks woman, deputies say

The owner of a dog shot and killed the animal after it attacked and seriously injured a woman in Monroe County, Michigan.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a home along South Huron River Derive in Berlin Township at about 4:47 p.m. Monday on report that a 25-year-old woman had been severely bitten by a roommate's dog. The animal's owner, a 31-year-old man, was not home at the time.

Deputies learned that the dog, an Akita, attacked the woman after she tried to walk near it, biting her repeatedly. The woman grabbed a nearby knife and stabbed the dog in an effort to stop the attack; and in the meantime had wounds on her arms, back and torso.

A short time later, the roommate returned home and found the dog outside, with several stab wounds.

"The owner retrieved a handgun and shot the dog, killing it," deputies said.

The woman was taken to Corewell Health Trenton Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Monroe County Animal Control arrived and took the dead dog.

Berlin Township Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance also assisted on scene.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Monroe County Animal Control. Deputies ask that anyone with information that can assist in the investigation call 734-240-7417.