Police investigate antisemtic flyers placed in Berkley, Michigan

Berkley police say antisemitic flyers were placed on lawns and sidewalks between 11 Mile and 12 Mile roads and Coolidge and Woodward Avenue.

This is not the first time this has happened in the small Oakland County City, and now residents are wondering who is behind the flyers.

"You know, raising a Jewish family already has the fears kind of installed in the back of our heads; however, waking up and seeing something like that kind of burns it back there," said Berkley resident Benjamin Emerling.

Emerling says he's had multiple antisemitic flyers placed on his front yard a few months ago. One of them said, "Brought to you by your local Nazis."

On Monday, the same disturbing leaflets were found in dozens of homes in his neighborhood.

"Second time around, it's like c'mon, how can we let this happen again," said Emerling.

The proud Jewish father, who was walking his young son and dog on Monday, also attends Temple Israel in West Bloomfield. He tells CBS Detroit that it has been upsetting seeing the rise in antisemitism come to his synagogue, and now right up to his doorstep.

"In the wrong hands it could get people thinking a certain way about us, and that's not right," said Emerling.

Other residents in the Berkley neighborhood say they're shocked that this could happen again.

"So I really hope people are caught, and they can be prosecuted to the extent they can be prosecuted," Tom Rolewicz told CBS Detroit.

Berkley police say it is unknown who placed the flyer around town, but that no threat of violence was perceived. The city says it is now increasing patrols in the area where the flyers were placed.