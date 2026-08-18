Bedrock, General Motors hold meeting to discuss future of Renaissance Center

On Tuesday, representatives with Bedrock and General Motors hosted the first of many meetings to discuss the future of the Renaissance Center and the riverfront. This is where Detroiters heard their vision for the automaker's former headquarters.

General Motors says it has bigger plans for the Renaissance Center, but that has some residents divided.

"The word demolition is so generalized. What we're talking about is not demolition, it's not implosion, it is strategic deconstruction," said a representative with Bedrock.

This is the first of many meetings to discuss the future of the building and the riverfront. While those who call Detroit home were vulnerable, leaders were too.

"No amount of investment was going to make this building viable for the future. Redeveloping, reimaging it, and the space around it became the only path forward," said Jennifer Stallings Dewey with General Motors.

Dewey shared that the Renaissance Center that was built in the 1970s was created to be a fortress, strictly for workers not in the community.

It has been proposed to remove two of the five towers. The remaining towers will house residential living, keep the main tower as a hotel, while welcoming businesses and office space.

CBS News Detroit caught up with those with the project before the meeting. They say the project would create more green space and make the riverfront more accessible from the building. But none of these ideas sat well with most at the meeting.

"What exactly is the rush here?" a concerned resident said, wanting to know why this board wanted the community to get on board with this plan within six weeks.

"Really, what you want is for the Renaissance Center out of the way; all four of those buildings can be repurposed, " said another resident.

Meanwhile, some welcomed the project.

"I'm excited to see what this new East Riverfront could mean for small black businesses," said a resident.

This meeting also welcomed residents to join the neighborhood advisory council. This group will meet with developers to ensure the community's input is considered in the project.