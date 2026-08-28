Police respond to barricaded situation in Southfield

The Southfield Police Department responded to a barricaded situation on Friday involving an 84-year-old man.

Authorities are at a home in the area of Winchester Street and Lahser Road. Police Chief Elvin Barren says the man, who is believed to be suffering from a mental health crisis, fired several shots inside the home and refused to come out.

Barren says the man is the only person in the house, and no injuries were reported. Police confirmed to CBS News Detroit that the man's wife and caretaker were inside the home at one point, but were able to make it out safely.

Barren says they are talking to the man to get him to come out.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.