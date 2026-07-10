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7-month-old baby found safe after kidnapping, carjacking in Detroit, police say

By
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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A 7-month-old baby was found safe after a kidnapping and carjacking on Detroit's east side Friday afternoon, police said. 

Police say the kidnapping and carjacking happened around 11:55 a.m. Friday in the area of Chalmers and Glenwood streets. 

The child was later found safe inside the stolen vehicle in the area of Edmore Drive and Redmond Street. 

Police are continuing to search for a suspect. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAKUP.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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