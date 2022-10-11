MDARD: Avian flu detected in Genesee County backyard flock

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A highly pathogenic avian influenza case was recently detected in Genesee County, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).

Officials say the virus was found in a non-commercial poultry flock. It is the first detection in the county.

This comes a week after the virus was detected in a flock containing 100 birds in Lapeer County. It was also detected in Ingham County last month.

"New detections of HPAI are being seen not only in Michigan but also across the nation. The risk for domestic flocks becoming infected with the virus will remain high as wild birds continue their fall migration," State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland said in a press release. "As wild birds travel and spread the virus, it is crucial for bird owners to prevent their birds from interacting with wild birds and being exposed to their germs. Actively taking steps to keep Michigan's domestic birds safe and healthy needs to remain a top priority."

MDARD urges owners to protect the health and vitality of Michigan's domestic birds:

Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.

Wash your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.

Disinfecting boots and other gear when moving between coops.

Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.

Cleaning and disinfecting equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.

Using well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.

Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.

Reporting Possible Cases

For domestic birds

Domestic bird owners and caretakers should watch for multiple sudden deaths in the flock, a drop in egg production, a significant decrease in water consumption, or an increase in sick birds. If avian influenza is suspected in domestic birds, contact MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after-hours).

For wild birds

If anyone notices what appears to be unusual or unexplained deaths among wild bird populations, please report these cases to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) by: