Crews battle fire near intersection in Auburn Hills, safety officials say

Firefighters were battling a blaze near an intersection in Auburn Hills, Michigan, on Saturday morning.

City safety officials said the structure fire was near the intersection of Walton Boulevard and Squirrel Road and asked people to avoid the area.

Firefighters from Rochester Hills, Michigan, were helping battle the flames, a local union said in a Facebook post that included a photo showing large flames and billows of smoke rising from the structure.

Other details about the incident weren't immediately known, and it was unclear whether the fire had been extinguished by Saturday afternoon.

CBS News Detroit is working to learn more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.