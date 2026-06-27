Houston Astros conquer Tigers 8-6, keeping Detroit manager A.J. Hinch at 999 career victories

Isaac Paredes hit a two-run double in the eighth inning and the Houston Astros spoiled their former manager's opportunity at a milestone victory by rallying for an 8-6 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch entered the game with 999 victories, including 481 with Houston between 2015 and 2019, but his bullpen couldn't get him to 1,000.

The Astros trailed 6-5 going into the eighth, but Jeremy Peña's RBI single off Will Vest tied the game, with center fielder James Outman's error putting runners on second and third with two outs. Paredes, who started his career with the Tigers, followed with a two-run double to right, giving Houston an 8-6 lead.

Bryan King pitched a perfect eighth and Josh Hader retired the Tigers in order in the ninth for his seventh save.

Houston took a 2-0 lead on Cam Smith's homer in the second inning and added another run in the third when Jose Altuve hit into a run-scoring double play.

Detroit, though, loaded the bases with one out in the third on a walk, Altuve's fielding error and a hit batter. Kai-Wei Teng then hung a 1-2 curveball to Kerry Carpenter, who launched it over the right-field fence for his third career grand slam.

Peña's RBI single made it 4-4 in the fourth, but Spencer Torkelson's two-out double gave the Tigers a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the inning and ended Teng's afternoon.

Hao-Yu Lee's home run off Steven Okert put the Tigers up 6-4 in the fifth, but Christian Walker's RBI single made it 6-5 in the seventh.

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The teams play for the seventh time in 14 days to finish their four-game weekend series.

Houston RHP Hunter Brown (1-0, 1.40) will start in his hometown, about two miles from the campus of Wayne State University, where he played Division II baseball. RHP Jack Flaherty (1-8, 5.34) is expected to be activated off the injured list to start for Detroit.