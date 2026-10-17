Woman shot, boy injured in Redford Township assault, police say

Police in Redford Township, Michigan, are investigating after they said a woman was shot and a boy was injured in an assault early Saturday.

Officers responded to the assault, which investigators said involved a male and female in a domestic relationship, on the 9000 block of Garfield Street just after midnight. They found the woman with multiple gunshot wounds and the boy with a possible grazing gunshot wound, according to police.

The injured individuals, whose exact ages have yet to be disclosed, were taken to a hospital.

Police said the suspect left the scene in the woman's white Land Rover and that investigators are working to get them into custody.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call Detective Officer William Baiocco with the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2582.

This is a developing story.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-799-SAFE