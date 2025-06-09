Asian needle ants with a potentially fatal sting have spread across multiple states. Here's what to know.

The Joro spider, Asian long-horned beetle and spotted lanternfly have company this summer.

A "sneaky" invasive species that has a potentially deadly sting continues to spread across the U.S. and can be found in more than a dozen states, according to experts.

Asian needle ants were first detected in the U.S. almost a century ago, but the species has continued to expand its reach, primarily throughout the Southeast, and this pest could potentially be deadly to humans, according to Dan Suiter, a professor of urban entomology at the University of Georgia.

"It injects venom that can harm you. Its sting can be life threatening," Suiter recently told the university.

Suiter added that people who have adverse reactions to bee and ant stings are especially vulnerable and could go into anaphylactic shock from the needle ant's sting. Anaphylaxis is a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction that can occur within seconds of being exposed to something you're allergic to, such as a sting, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"If you suffer from anaphylaxis, you should really know what this ant looks like," Suiter says. "And it might be smart to carry an EpiPen."

Suiter urged people to be vigilant for these invasive species, especially with ant populations peaking later this summer.

What are Asian needle ants?

Asian needle ants are technically known as Brachyponera chinensis — roughly translated as "short, wicked ant from China" — but their native range also includes Japan and the Koreas, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The insect was first discovered in the U.S. in 1932 in Georgia, but has only recently started to "cause problems in North America after being relatively unnoticed for many years," the U.S. Forest Service says.

Asian needle ants were first detected in the U.S. almost a century ago, but the invasive species has continued to spread, experts say. U.S. Department of Agriculture

The pest has now been detected all the way from Washington state to Florida, according to the site antmaps.org as well as Mississippi State University, and the ant is recently getting more attention in Texas.

Suiter says Asian needle ants are "sneaky" because they are less than a quarter of an inch long and are adept at hiding.

"Unlike many invasive species that tend to colonize areas in the wake of natural or human disturbance, Asian needle ants are capable of invading undisturbed forest areas where they nest under and within logs and other debris, under stones, and in leaf litter," the U.S. Forest Service says.

Environmental impacts

According to Suiter, Asian needle ants wreak havoc in native environments.

"They outcompete other ant species that are important to the ecology of that area," he says.

Asian needle ants prey on other insects and are capable of displacing ant species that are critical for seed dispersal, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Researchers have documented large decreases in seed dispersal in forests where Asian needle ants are present.

"Thus, this invasive species could have dramatic, long-term negative effects on forest understory," the service says.

What should people do if they see Asian needle ants?

Asian needle ants are about 0.2 inches in length, and dark brown or black with the end of the antennae and the legs being a lighter orange-brown, the U.S. Forest Service says. Other ant species can look similar, "so it takes an experienced eye to positively identify them," the service says.

Suiter says that you can send a photograph or a specimen to a local University of Georgia Extension office, which can help with identification. The public can also contact a professional to come out and bait for the ants, he says.

The U.S. Forest Service advises people to avoid the pest and to be especially vigilant in areas with logs, rotting wood or rocks where the ants can nest.

"Unfortunately, as with many invasive species, it appears Asian needle ants are here to stay," the service says.