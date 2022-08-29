Arts, Beats & Eats festival returns Labor Day weekend

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Arts, Beats & Eats, the annual Labor Day Weekend festival that happens in Royal Oak, is returning this year with an extensive lineup of food, music, and art.

Here are some important details to know about the festival:

When & Where

The festival will take place in downtown Royal Oak from September 2-5, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday to Sunday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday.

Admission

The festival is free until 5 p.m. on Friday, and after 5 p.m. it will be $10.

On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, admission is $5 before 3pm and $10 after 3pm.

Officials say individuals under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian after 8:00 p.m.

No chairs, coolers, food, beverages, bikes or skateboards can be brought in.

No pets allowed besides ADA approved Service Animals providing specific physical assistance for approved disabilities.

Parking

Parking is not permitted in surrounding neighborhoods in a one mile radius during the festival. Those who violate this will be fined $50.

The parking meters will not be available due to traffic concerns.

Officials say lots will begin charging at 1:30 p.m. on Friday and structures will begin charging at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Here is a list of parking information festival officials shared:

Here's a list of parking information shared by the festival organizers:

Parking at all Downtown Lots and Structures will be $15

1. Downtown Structure #1

Located at Lafayette & 5th St

516 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI 48067

2. Downtown Structure #2

Located on Lafayette, North of 4th Street

320 Lafayette Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067

3. Downtown Structure #3

Center & Third St.

300 S. Center Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067

4. Downtown Structure #4

11 Mile between Main and Troy

110 E. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak, MI 48067

5. Oakland Community College Parking Structure

Lincoln & Washington

847 S Washington Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067

6. Farmer's Market

(Please note: parking at the Farmers Market will be free TO MARKET CUSTOMERS ONLY as normal until 1pm on Friday and Saturday)

Located at the intersection of 11 Mile & Troy St. East of Main.

316 E 11 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067

7. East Lincoln & Troy Lots

3 parking lots located at 211 and 220 E. Lincoln

Near Downtown Lots

1. Royal Oak Middle School Lot

Washington North of 11 Mile & Willis

709 North Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067-1735

Shuttle Parking

Parking at Shuttle Lot is $10. Riding the shuttle is FREE. The shuttle will run Saturday - Sunday from 10:30am - 12:30am and Monday from 10:30am - 10:30pm, dropping off at 2nd & Washington by the Post Office in Downtown.

We will have at least one wheelchair accessible shuttle running at all times. Please note, there may be a slight wait for the correct shuttle as not all are accessible.

In order to accommodate the most passengers in a trip, guests with oversize and large strollers may be instructed to wait for a motorcoach bus so their stroller can be stowed in the undercompartment.

1. Royal Oak High School

Located off of Crooks, North of 13 Mile

1500 Lexington Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI 48073-2400

In addition to this there will be two bicycle corrals, one at 2nd and Washington, and another at Washington and Lincoln for anyone who wants to ride their bike to the festival. These areas are sponsored by Beaumont. People are reminded to bring a bike lock.

Food

Here's a list of the food that will be available at the festival:

Fun Foods Lemonade - Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Kona Ice - Shaved Ice

Eight Claw Crab Boil - Southern Inspired Seafood

Smoke House 52 (Gluten Free) - BBQ

Maui Mike's Tiki Bar - Alcoholic & Non-Alcoholic Smoothies

Fork in Nigeria - Nigerian Food

Lekker Choco Treats - Chocolate Covered Fruits

The Cous Cous Truck - North African Cuisine

Matt Bain Lemonade - Alcoholic & Non-Alcoholic Lemonade

ImaginATE (Gluten Free) - Upscale American Fare

Pita Way - Middle Eastern

Big Mike Niko's Gyro's - Greek

Big Mike's Mexican Grill - Tex-Mex

Joe's Royal Oak Grill - Indian and Italian Food

Love Froyo - Soft Serve Ice Cream

Presotea (Gluten Free, Vegan) - Bubble Tea & Banh Mi

Cafe Muse (Gluten Free) - Light American Fare

Drunken Rooster (Gluten Free, Vegetarian) - Elote (Mexican Street Corn)

Island Noodles (Vegan) - Hawaiian Stir Fry

Hog Heaven (Gluten Free) - BBQ

Shawarma Stop To Go (Gluten Free, Vegan) - Shawarma

Soaring Eagle Cuisine Machine - Upscale Cuisine

Trattoria da Luigi - Italian Street Food

For the Love of Cheesecake - Handmade Cheesecake

Frick'n Good Cookies - Homemade Cookies

Ryba's Fudge - Mackinaw Island Fudge

Peace Love & Tacos - Deep Fried Tacos

Shatila Bakery - Baklava

Taste & Tell - Creole Inspired Paella

Eureka Eatery - Nashville Hot Chicken

Tequila Blue - American Fare

Fifth Avenue - Giant Turkey Legs

Cool Jacks - Ice Cream Sandwiches

Sedona Taphouse (Gluten Free, Vegan) - Upscale Taphouse

Big Mike's Butterfly - Loaded Butterfly Chips

Asian Corned Beef - Fusion Egg Rolls

House of BBQ (Gluten Free) - Southern BBQ

The Fern - Sugar Free Tea

Chick-A-D - Deep Fried Chicken

Cousin's Maine Lobster - Lobster Rolls

Crispelli's - Pizza by the Slice

Pita Way (Gluten Free, Vegan) - Middle Eastern Fare

Real Taco Express - Traditional Street Tacos

Oak House Deli (Vegan) - Deli Sandwiches

Wing Snob - Cauliflower & Chicken Wings

Lil Brothers Burgers - Sliders

Cinnabon - Cinnamon Rolls

Galindo's - Street Tacos & Roasted Corn

Gosia's Pierogies (Vegan) - Pierogies & Kielbasa

La Feast (Gluten Free) - Middle Eastern

Goldfish Tea - Bubble Tea

Sweet Treat Sensations - Homemade Cookies

Ichylin Cafe - Ice Cream & Crepes

Big Mike Lemonade - Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Mr. Deep Fried - Deep Fried Everything

B.L. Ellis (Gluten Free) - American Soul Food

Big Bo's Grill - Unique Egg Rolls

Del Ray BBQ - BBQ

Nacho Grill - Every Type of Nacho

Selena's Cuisine - Halal Tacos

Cajun Soul Sistas - Creole Soul Food

Mercurio's Diner - Burgers & Fries

Mercurio's Chicken - Chicken On a Stick

Nautical Bowls (Gluten Free) - Acai Bowls

Music

There will be 9 stages throughout the festival and the headliners include Fitz & The Tantrums, 311, Sponge, and Flo Rida.

Visit here for a full list of the 2022 lineup.

For more information about the festival visit Artsbeatseats.com.