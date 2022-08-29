Arts, Beats & Eats festival returns Labor Day weekend
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Arts, Beats & Eats, the annual Labor Day Weekend festival that happens in Royal Oak, is returning this year with an extensive lineup of food, music, and art.
Here are some important details to know about the festival:
When & Where
The festival will take place in downtown Royal Oak from September 2-5, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Friday to Sunday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday.
Admission
The festival is free until 5 p.m. on Friday, and after 5 p.m. it will be $10.
On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, admission is $5 before 3pm and $10 after 3pm.
Officials say individuals under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian after 8:00 p.m.
No chairs, coolers, food, beverages, bikes or skateboards can be brought in.
No pets allowed besides ADA approved Service Animals providing specific physical assistance for approved disabilities.
Parking
Parking is not permitted in surrounding neighborhoods in a one mile radius during the festival. Those who violate this will be fined $50.
The parking meters will not be available due to traffic concerns.
Officials say lots will begin charging at 1:30 p.m. on Friday and structures will begin charging at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Here is a list of parking information festival officials shared:
Here's a list of parking information shared by the festival organizers:
Parking at all Downtown Lots and Structures will be $15
1. Downtown Structure #1
Located at Lafayette & 5th St
516 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak, MI 48067
2. Downtown Structure #2
Located on Lafayette, North of 4th Street
320 Lafayette Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067
3. Downtown Structure #3
Center & Third St.
300 S. Center Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067
4. Downtown Structure #4
11 Mile between Main and Troy
110 E. 11 Mile Rd., Royal Oak, MI 48067
5. Oakland Community College Parking Structure
Lincoln & Washington
847 S Washington Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067
6. Farmer's Market
(Please note: parking at the Farmers Market will be free TO MARKET CUSTOMERS ONLY as normal until 1pm on Friday and Saturday)
Located at the intersection of 11 Mile & Troy St. East of Main.
316 E 11 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48067
7. East Lincoln & Troy Lots
3 parking lots located at 211 and 220 E. Lincoln
Near Downtown Lots
1. Royal Oak Middle School Lot
Washington North of 11 Mile & Willis
709 North Washington Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067-1735
Shuttle Parking
Parking at Shuttle Lot is $10. Riding the shuttle is FREE. The shuttle will run Saturday - Sunday from 10:30am - 12:30am and Monday from 10:30am - 10:30pm, dropping off at 2nd & Washington by the Post Office in Downtown.
We will have at least one wheelchair accessible shuttle running at all times. Please note, there may be a slight wait for the correct shuttle as not all are accessible.
In order to accommodate the most passengers in a trip, guests with oversize and large strollers may be instructed to wait for a motorcoach bus so their stroller can be stowed in the undercompartment.
1. Royal Oak High School
Located off of Crooks, North of 13 Mile
1500 Lexington Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI 48073-2400
In addition to this there will be two bicycle corrals, one at 2nd and Washington, and another at Washington and Lincoln for anyone who wants to ride their bike to the festival. These areas are sponsored by Beaumont. People are reminded to bring a bike lock.
Food
Here's a list of the food that will be available at the festival:
Fun Foods Lemonade - Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Kona Ice - Shaved Ice
Eight Claw Crab Boil - Southern Inspired Seafood
Smoke House 52 (Gluten Free) - BBQ
Maui Mike's Tiki Bar - Alcoholic & Non-Alcoholic Smoothies
Fork in Nigeria - Nigerian Food
Lekker Choco Treats - Chocolate Covered Fruits
The Cous Cous Truck - North African Cuisine
Matt Bain Lemonade - Alcoholic & Non-Alcoholic Lemonade
ImaginATE (Gluten Free) - Upscale American Fare
Pita Way - Middle Eastern
Big Mike Niko's Gyro's - Greek
Big Mike's Mexican Grill - Tex-Mex
Joe's Royal Oak Grill - Indian and Italian Food
Love Froyo - Soft Serve Ice Cream
Presotea (Gluten Free, Vegan) - Bubble Tea & Banh Mi
Cafe Muse (Gluten Free) - Light American Fare
Drunken Rooster (Gluten Free, Vegetarian) - Elote (Mexican Street Corn)
Island Noodles (Vegan) - Hawaiian Stir Fry
Hog Heaven (Gluten Free) - BBQ
Shawarma Stop To Go (Gluten Free, Vegan) - Shawarma
Soaring Eagle Cuisine Machine - Upscale Cuisine
Trattoria da Luigi - Italian Street Food
For the Love of Cheesecake - Handmade Cheesecake
Frick'n Good Cookies - Homemade Cookies
Ryba's Fudge - Mackinaw Island Fudge
Peace Love & Tacos - Deep Fried Tacos
Shatila Bakery - Baklava
Taste & Tell - Creole Inspired Paella
Eureka Eatery - Nashville Hot Chicken
Tequila Blue - American Fare
Fifth Avenue - Giant Turkey Legs
Cool Jacks - Ice Cream Sandwiches
Sedona Taphouse (Gluten Free, Vegan) - Upscale Taphouse
Big Mike's Butterfly - Loaded Butterfly Chips
Asian Corned Beef - Fusion Egg Rolls
House of BBQ (Gluten Free) - Southern BBQ
The Fern - Sugar Free Tea
Chick-A-D - Deep Fried Chicken
Cousin's Maine Lobster - Lobster Rolls
Crispelli's - Pizza by the Slice
Pita Way (Gluten Free, Vegan) - Middle Eastern Fare
Real Taco Express - Traditional Street Tacos
Oak House Deli (Vegan) - Deli Sandwiches
Wing Snob - Cauliflower & Chicken Wings
Lil Brothers Burgers - Sliders
Cinnabon - Cinnamon Rolls
Galindo's - Street Tacos & Roasted Corn
Gosia's Pierogies (Vegan) - Pierogies & Kielbasa
La Feast (Gluten Free) - Middle Eastern
Goldfish Tea - Bubble Tea
Sweet Treat Sensations - Homemade Cookies
Ichylin Cafe - Ice Cream & Crepes
Big Mike Lemonade - Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Mr. Deep Fried - Deep Fried Everything
B.L. Ellis (Gluten Free) - American Soul Food
Big Bo's Grill - Unique Egg Rolls
Del Ray BBQ - BBQ
Nacho Grill - Every Type of Nacho
Selena's Cuisine - Halal Tacos
Cajun Soul Sistas - Creole Soul Food
Mercurio's Diner - Burgers & Fries
Mercurio's Chicken - Chicken On a Stick
Nautical Bowls (Gluten Free) - Acai Bowls
Music
There will be 9 stages throughout the festival and the headliners include Fitz & The Tantrums, 311, Sponge, and Flo Rida.
Visit here for a full list of the 2022 lineup.
For more information about the festival visit Artsbeatseats.com.
