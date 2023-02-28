Man, 55, bound over to Macomb County court for death of WWJ-AM anchor Jim Matthews

(CBS DETROIT) - A 55-year-old Pontiac man accused of attacking a family in September that left WWJ-AM anchor Jim Matthews dead was bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court.

Arthur Levan Williamson is charged with first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of unlawful imprisonment. He appeared for court Monday and is being held without bond.

Prosecutors say on Sept. 23, 2022, Williamson allegedly attacked Matthews, his 35-year-old girlfriend and their two children, ages 10 and 5 at their home in Chestefield Township. The woman and her son were tied up and she was able to untie herself and get help.

"I would like to thank the Chesterfield Police Department for their hard work in investigating this case. It was a senseless, vicious attack on a family," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said in a statement.

Williamson is scheduled to appear for a hearing on March 13.