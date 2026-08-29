2 arrested after man allegedly assaulted, abandoned in swampy area of northern Michigan

Two men are in custody after a man was allegedly assaulted and left in a swampy area of Roscommon County, the Michigan State Police said on Friday.

According to investigators, the man was reportedly choked and beaten at a home on Victory Road in Lake Township, Michigan, Tuesday morning by two individuals who were later identified as men, ages 20 and 37. The suspects then took the man to a swampy area off Old U.S. Highway 27, where they abandoned him, the state law enforcement agency said.

The allegedly assaulted man was able to get out of the water and seek help, according to officials. He was treated at a hospital and has since been released.

Investigators later arrested the two suspects, who are from the Michigan communities of Wayland and Midland, the agency said.

As of Friday afternoon, the probe into the incident is ongoing.

Lake Township in Roscommon County is around 198 miles northwest of Detroit.