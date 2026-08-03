Ann Arbor woman fatally struck by vehicle after getting out of car, walking across M-14

A 45-year-old Ann Arbor woman has died after authorities say she got out of a friend's car on M-14 and walked across lanes before being struck.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers received a call at about 11 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, about a traffic crash on westbound M-14 near Wagner Road. A preliminary investigation revealed that the woman and her 32-year-old friend, also from Ann Arbor, left a restaurant in a Ford Explorer. The 45-year-old woman was the passenger.

MSP says the women, who both consumed alcohol, got into an argument, resulting in the 45-year-old woman demanding to be let out of the car and opening the door while it was still moving. MSP says the friend pulled over on the right shoulder of the freeway, and the woman got out and ran into the lanes, where she was then struck by a Jeep Compass.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSP says the driver of Compass stopped the vehicle after believing he had hit a deer. He was not injured in the crash, and authorities determined that drugs and alcohol were not a factor.

Meanwhile, the woman's friend checked on her and left the scene after seeing that she was dead, according to MSP. Investigators located the friend, who said she panicked.

MSP says investigators determined that the friend drove the vehicle while intoxicated and conducted an OWI investigation. MSP says it will submit a report to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office for possible charges against the friend on operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a fatal traffic crash.