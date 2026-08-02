Ann Arbor seeing "unusually high number" of hazardous materials team activations in 2026

Officials in Ann Arbor, Michigan, say they are seeing an "unusually high number" of activations of the Washtenaw County Hazardous Materials Team within the city this year.

The hazmat crew responded on Saturday to an incident at a home on the 2000 block of Argonne Drive, marking the fourth time in 2026 the unit was called to help the city, according to the Ann Arbor Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the hazardous material incident around 10:45 a.m. Officials said the homeowner was cleaning out the residence and discovered an unlabeled glass bottle containing an unknown chemical. The home's previous owner, who is dead, worked as a chemist at a pharmaceutical company.

"The contents of the bottle had partially solidified and emitted a strong, pungent odor," the city agency said in a Facebook post.

The hazmat team was called to assist after crews were unable to identify the substance, according to officials. Two technicians evaluated the container, determined the chemical was stable and packed it for transport and proper disposal.

The Washtenaw County Hazardous Materials team logo on the back of a fire truck in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on Aug. 1, 2026. Ann Arbor Fire Department

Three of the four incidents in 2026 involved chemicals in residential properties.

Officials urge homeowners to store household chemicals in their original, properly labeled containers and use them in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions.