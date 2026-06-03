Ann Arbor teachers attend board meeting, push for new contract

It has been over 150 days since Ann Arbor school teachers have gone without a contract, and as the school year is about to end next week, over 1,000 teachers and supporters attended the district's school board meeting on Wednesday to demand a new, fair contract.

It was a packed house of loud supporters of the educators in Ann Arbor at the school district's board meeting on Wednesday night.

"Over the last six years, revenues grew 24% while salary and benefits just 12%, and all other expenses went up 46%," said Angela Galardi Prince.

"It's disheartening. I don't understand why they don't want to take care of us. We're the essence of this district," said elementary art teacher April Magar.

Before the meeting, over 1,000 teachers and others rallied outside, with a simple message: they want a new and fair contract.

"I mean, it has been six months without a contract and no hope for a contract, they came with a really terrible offer to the teachers, and they need to get their act together. I mean, they've been through hell," said Kevin Cox, who held an event for Ann Arbor teachers before the rally.

The massive rally all came together even as there was no plan for the school board to vote on a new contract on Wednesday.

"Before our bargaining teams and the district and the teachers union go back to the table, we really wanted to make a big statement that the offer needs to be better this time, and it needs to be more competitive to our surrounding districts," said Rally organizer Sarah Anton.

The teachers and their supporters say they hope to have a new contract before school starts up again next fall.