Ann Arbor salt truck's tailgate breaks, causing crash

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department is warning drivers to keep some distance when driving behind salt trucks after an incident happened Tuesday morning.

On the morning of Jan. 16, police say the tailgate of a salt truck broke, opened and spilled a whole load of salt onto the road.

A car then crashed into the salt pile. No one was injured.

In addition to advising drivers to give themselves some space when driving behind salt trucks, they also warned residents about how dangerous it is to leave pets outside during these extremely cold conditions.

