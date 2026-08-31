Thrifting for a good cause: Ann Arbor PTO Thrift Shop raises millions for schools

In the early 90s, parents in the Ann Arbor Public Schools district decided to take fundraising into their own hands.

After years of wrapping paper fundraisers with little return, parents said they became fed up.

Janet Fritsch is one of the founding members.

She said they borrowed the idea from another college town.

"One of the women I was friends with had a sister in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, where the school district had a thrift shop where all of the money went back to the school system," said Fritsch. "So, we kind of investigated that idea."

What started as a grassroots effort by eight parents became a full-fledged nonprofit.

The store employs 36 people in its more than 22,000-square-foot facility.

"Our staff is excellent," said general manager Paulette Brown. "They're the people who diligently touch everything that comes in – everything that's donated. And it's their dedication and – like I said -- diligence in finding the good in order to turn it into something that is sellable on the floor."

Donor Nancy Burns was waiting for the thrift shop to open its doors on a Wednesday morning in August.

She said she has donated three times a year for the past 25 years.

"All the money goes to the schools," said Burns. "It's great."

The space is split into sections such as furniture, kitchenware, jewelry, clothing, books, toys and "The Showcase," which is its own retail space featuring higher-end items.

Organizers said they've found ways to significantly reduce waste over the years and recycle the majority of items that aren't fit to sell.

"We've gone from having a dumpster serviced three times a week to only once," said Brown. "So, we are finding ways to recycle things more and more, and it's really great to see that drop in things going to the landfill."

"I really love everything about it," said Fritsch. "The donors are just unbelievably generous. From all of that, we're able to reuse, recycle and resell almost everything so that it can benefit the students of the Ann Arbor Public Schools."

To date, the thrift shop has raised more than $3.8 million for PTO's at all 33 schools in the district.

It is open for shoppers Thursday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at 2284 S. Industrial Highway.