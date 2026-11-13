Ann Arbor police launch mental health crisis response line with Washtenaw County

The Ann Arbor Police Department in Michigan has partnered with Washtenaw County Community Mental Health on a crisis response program that started on Friday.

The A2 REACH program — which stands for Respond, Engage, Assist, Co-response and Help — pairs Ann Arbor Police Department Officer Anya Shinabery, who is trained in crisis intervention, with a licensed social worker, Nicole Brent of Washtenaw County Community Mental Health. The team responds to 911 calls involving mental health crises and provides coordinated support to community members in need.

The Ann Arbor Police Department says the program aims to provide crisis intervention and de-escalation, assess immediate safety concerns, develop safety plans, and connect people with mental health services and community resources, addressing immediate needs rather than providing long-term care.

Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre C. Anderson says this program will enable the team to provide a more comprehensive and compassionate response to community members in crisis.

"This partnership helps us connect people with appropriate support and resources when they need them most, while improving outcomes for individuals, families and our community," Anderson said.

Washtenaw County Community Mental Health Executive Director Trish Cortes said she was hopeful about the partnership.

"We have seen tremendous results with this model in other parts of the county and are confident we will see those same results in the city of Ann Arbor," Cortes said.

A2 REACH will operate Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. AAPD encourages community members experiencing or witnessing mental health crises to call 911.