Metro Detroit man charged in connection with knife attacks, stabbing on bus in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An Ann Arbor man who was taken into custody on Wednesday has been charged in connection with two knife attacks in the city.

"I'm happy to say we got the suspect in custody from the Target incident as well as the incident on the AATA bus," said Ann Arbor Police Sgt. Kory Petterle. "He was taken into custody shortly after the incident in the same area by our officers responding to the scene."

Noah Williams, 21, was arraigned on Thursday afternoon at Washtenaw County's 14A District Court.

He was charged with assault with attempt to murder and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation in connection with the stabbing of a woman on a bus on Wednesday morning.

Williams was also charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor assault and battery after he allegedly held a knife to a man's throat at a Target store in downtown Ann Arbor on Monday.

Police are investigating whether he is also connected to a knife attack that occurred on March 27.

"This is like really unsettling for someone who takes the bus on a pretty regular basis and that lives in this town," said University of Michigan student Ariana Cao.

"We live pretty close by, we live by the medical school, so it's a little alarming," said U of M medical student Chidera Osuji. "I definitely didn't come to this school for violent activity. But I hope everybody's OK."

Williams was given a $750,000 bond and is currently lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail.

As for public safety, police said it's best to always stay vigilant.

"Be aware of your surroundings, keep your eyes open, and pay attention to what's going on," said Petterle. "If something doesn't feel right, trust your gut. Don't be afraid to back down from a situation and call 911."

The 25-year-old stabbing victim was released from the hospital on Thursday, police said.